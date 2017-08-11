Play

DeJong went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, a walk and two runs in Thursday's 8-6 win over the Royals.

DeJong's eighth-inning two-bagger provided the Cardinals with a key insurance run, and his overall tally represented his third multi-hit effort in the last five contests. While the rookie continues to struggle with strikeouts (32.6 percent whiff rate in August), he's also providing plenty of impactful contact, compiling a pair of homers and five RBI in his first nine games of the new month.

