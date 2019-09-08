DeJong went 1-for-4 with a two-run double, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Pirates on Saturday.

DeJong's seventh-inning two-bagger plated Marcell Ozuna and Kolten Wong to extend the Cardinals' lead to 8-1. The slugging shortstop has hit safely in six consecutive games and already has seven RBI over eight September games thanks in part to a pair of home runs in addition to Saturday's double.