DeJong went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Reds.

DeJong didn't contribute an RBI after logging four of them in each of the last two games, but he still had a solid effort. The shortstop's gone 7-for-23 (.304) over his last seven contests, and he's batting .291 with a .987 OPS, eight home runs, three steals, 18 RBI and 21 runs scored through 25 games overall.