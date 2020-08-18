DeJong cleared MLB's COVID-19 protocols and took part in a workout at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The 27-year-old was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Aug. 4, so he's been away from the team for over two weeks. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak previously indicated DeJong wouldn't be activated prior to Thursday, but it's unclear if he'll require some additional workout time before returning to game readiness. Tommy Edman has started every game at shortstop since St. Louis returned to play over the weekend, and he figures to remain there until DeJong is activated.