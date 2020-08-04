DeJong revealed Tuesday that he is part of the group of Cardinals who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cardinals are in the middle of a week-long stretch without any games as they try to determine how far their coronavirus outbreak has spread. DeJong will remain out until he's symptom-free and tests negative for the virus twice. Backup infielder Edmundo Sosa has also tested positive, but the Cardinals can slide Tommy Edman from third base to shortstop and start Matt Carpenter at the hot corner if they return to play before DeJong is ready to go.