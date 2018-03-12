DeJong went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and two runs in Sunday's 4-3 Grapefruit League win over the Nationals.

Fresh off a $26 million extension, DeJong went deep off Shawn Kelley in the eighth for what turned out to be the game-winning run. The 24-year-old appears to be heating up at the plate after a slow start to spring, now having homered in back-to-back exhibitions and racking up three hits in six at-bats overall during that span. DeJong also now has a trio of two-baggers following Sunday's double and appears set to build on a spectacular 2017 rookie season while serving as the everyday shortstop.