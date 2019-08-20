DeJong went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a win over the Brewers on Monday.

DeJong closed out the scoring on the night with his sixth-inning solo blast, his third homer in the last six games. The shortstop's .246/.323/.457 line is a serviceable one, but for the second consecutive season, it appears DeJong will disappointingly fall way short of the promising .285 average and .532 slugging percentage he managed during his rookie 2017 campaign.