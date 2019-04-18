DeJong went 4-for-5 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Brewers on Wednesday.

A four-single effort is a rarity for the slugging DeJong, who'd already amassed 12 extra-base hits (seven doubles, one triple, four home runs) in his first 17 games heading into Wednesday's contest. However, the shortstop displayed his emerging versatility at the plate with Wednesday's performance, and he's now hit safely in 16 of 18 contests to open the campaign.