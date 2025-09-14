Saggese went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored during the Cardinals' 9-8 extra-inning loss to the Brewers on Saturday.

Saturday marked Saggese's fourth game this season that he logged at least three hits, two of which have come over his last three games. Saggese has started at shortstop in four consecutive games and will be the starter moving forward after Masynn Winn (knee) was shut down for the rest of the season. Saggese has gone 11-for-39 (.282) with four RBI, three doubles and a steal since Sept. 1.