Saggese went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 8-6 extra-inning win over the Dodgers.

Saggese got the Cardinals on the board in the sixth inning with his third homer of the series. He also logged multiple hits for the third game in a row. Saggese's hot bat upon his promotion from Triple-A Memphis, coupled with the Cardinals' infield injury woes, has allowed him to take on a starting role at shortstop for now. On the year, he's batting .239 with a .712 OPS, four homers, 10 RBI, 16 runs scored, two doubles, one triple and one stolen base over 36 contests.