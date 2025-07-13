Hence (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Springfield on Saturday.

Hence didn't make his season debut until late May as he recovered from a right rib cage strain, but it's not clear whether this new trip to the IL is a recurrence of that or a different injury. The 22-year-old has been limited to just 21.1 innings in 2025, allowing five runs with a 14:6 K:BB over 10.2 frames during his time with Springfield.