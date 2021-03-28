The Phillies released Bethancourt on Sunday.
Bethancourt wasn't on track to beat out Andrew Knapp for the No. 2 catcher job on the Phillies' Opening Day roster, and he presumably wasn't interested in sticking around at the organization's minor-league camp. As a result, Bethancourt will now be given the opportunity to explore his options elsewhere. The 29-year-old last appeared in the big leagues in 2017 as a member of the Padres.
