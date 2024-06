Montes agreed to a contract Thursday with a club in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Montes will head overseas to continue his career after the Rockies released him from his minor-league deal earlier this week. The 27-year-old appeared in 18 games for the Rockies in 2023, but he had spent the entire 2024 campaign at Triple-A Albuquerque, slashing .335/.414/.551 with nine home runs and five stolen bases across 297 plate appearances.