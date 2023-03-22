Franklin (knee) struck out in his lone plate appearance and logged three innings in right field in his lone Cactus League game to date in a March 16 loss to the Diamondbacks.

A 23-year-old outfielder who hasn't played above the Single-A level, Franklin isn't in consideration for a spot on the Cubs' Opening Day roster, but his appearance in Cactus League play at least confirms that he's healthy again after missing the entire 2022 season due to a torn patellar tendon in his left knee. Franklin will likely open the 2023 campaign at Single-A Myrtle Beach or High-A South Bend.