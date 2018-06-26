Cubs' Duane Underwood: Officially recalled to start Monday
Underwood was officially recalled from Triple-A Iowa to start Monday against the Dodgers.
This is simply expected to be a spot start, as the Cubs will soon return to a five-man rotation when Tyler Chatwood returns from the paternity list and fifth starter Mike Montgomery will likely head to the bullpen when Yu Darvish (triceps) returns from the disabled list in a week or two, unless the Cubs go with a six-man rotation. Underwood has a 4.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 60:20 K:BB in 71.2 innings this year in the Pacific Coast League.
