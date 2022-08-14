Reyes went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's victory over Cincinnati.
Reyes has been on fire since being designated for assignment by Cleveland earlier this month. In three games with the Cubs, the slugger is 5-for-12, thanks in part to Saturday's two-hit performance. The two-run shot that also scored Seiya Suzuki was his first in a Cubs uniform and his 10th on the year. Since being claimed by Chicago, Reyes has improved his batting average from .213 to .222. His strikeout woes are still plaguing him in his new home as he has a strikeout in each of his first three games with his new team.