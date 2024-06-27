Wesneski did not factor into the decision in a loss to the Giants on Wednesday, allowing three runs on two hits and one walk over four innings while striking out seven.

Wesneski got off to a solid start, striking out four of the first six batters he faced before surrendering back-to-back home runs to Michael Conforto and David Villar in the second. The right-hander would go 1-2-3 through the next two innings before being relieved by Drew Smyly to open the fifth, though the former would still finish with his second-highest strikeout total of the season. It also marked Wesneski's longest outing since May 8 against the Padres when he went six innings.