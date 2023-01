Happ signed a one-year, $10.85 million deal with the Cubs on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Happ's deal with the Cubs means he avoided arbitration and will now be a free agent following the 2023 season. He slashed .271/.342/.440 in the 2022 campaign, while accumulating 17 home runs and 72 RBI. The 27-year-old also went 9-of-13 on stolen bases. He projects to start in left field entering the year.