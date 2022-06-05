Happ went 3-for-7 with two walks, two doubles, two RBI and a stolen base across both games of Saturday's doubleheader split with the Cardinals.

The 27-year-old was productive in both ends of the twin bill but he did most of his damage in the Cubs' 6-1 win during the matinee. Happ has hit safely in six straight games, batting .450 (9-for-20) with three doubles, a triple and a homer during that stretch, and the tear has boosted his slash line on the season to .272/.377/.451 with six home runs, four steals, 27 runs and 29 RBI through 52 contests.