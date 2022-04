Happ went 3-for-6 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's win over the Pirates.

Happ had the good fortune of batting cleanup in a 21-0 romp for the Cubs. The outfielder was in the middle of the action, and he pushed his OPS for the season to a solid .823, to go along with eight runs scored and eight RBI. Happ will remain a solid fantasy asset batting in the middle of the Chicago order, though he can be a bit streaky due to strikeouts.