Happ went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and an RBI in Monday's loss to the Pirates.

Happ recorded Chicago's only extra-base hit and RBI in the 12-1 loss. While his team struggles, the outfielder is enjoying a solid season at the plate so far with a .290 batting average and .855 OPS. The batting average would be a new career high for Happ, who hit just .226 last year. A key factor has been more consistent contact, as he's lowered his strikeout rate from 29.2 percent in 2021 down to 19.8 percent so far in 2022.