Happ went 3-for-5 with two doubles in Friday's win over the Red Sox.

Despite the three hits, Happ managed to not score or record any RBI in the 6-5 Cubs win. It was still a good performance for the outfielder, who has six hits across his last three games and is now batting .286 this year. Happ's career best for batting average in a season is .264, which he recorded across 58 games back in 2019. He hit just .226 across 148 games last year.