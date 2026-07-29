Cubs' Ian Happ: Collects two doubles in blowout

Happ went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Cardinals.

Happ got the Cubs on the board in his first plate appearance, ripping a two-out double to right field with two runners in scoring position. He added another double in the ninth inning, giving him 20 two-baggers on the year. The veteran outfielder is on pace to top 30 doubles for his fifth consecutive season. Happ has cooled off at the plate in July, batting .219 with six RBI across 21 games.