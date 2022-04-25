Happ went 1-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Pirates.

Happ connected for his first home run of the season in the eighth inning, but the two walks may be just as encouraging, especially because he didn't have any strikeouts. The outfielder is striking out less than 20 percent of the time this year, which is a nice improvement from the 29.2 percent strikeout rate he posted in 2021. If Happ can be more disciplined at the plate and make more regular contact, a big season could be in store.