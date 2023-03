Happ may bat leadoff on occasion in 2023, though Nico Hoerner looks like the primary option for the role, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Hoerner has batted leadoff most frequently so far in Cactus League action, and manager David Ross seems to like the infielder as his tablesetter. However, Happ does have experience batting first during his tenure with the Cubs. Last year, he saw his most time in the No. 3 spot, which set Happ up to record a career-high 72 RBI.