Happ went 1-for-3 with two walks and a two-run home run in Thursday's 5-3, 10-inning win over the Giants.

Happ reached base twice via walks earlier in the contest, but it was his home run in the 10th inning that proved critical. The outfielder broke open a 3-3 tie with his 10th long ball of the year, and the Cubs held on for the victory. Happ has now reached double figures in homers in each of his eight MLB seasons, making him a steady if not spectacular fantasy contributor across his career.