Happ went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Monday's win over the Padres.

Though the Cubs are struggling at 10-18, Happ has been steadily producing all season, as he now has a .277 batting average, .794 OPS and 14 RBI across 26 games. The outfielder has been able to cut down on the strikeouts and he's making more consistent contact at the plate, as his average would represent a new career best if it holds up all year.