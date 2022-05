Happ went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Thursday's loss to the Reds.

Happ had a nice game but it was overshadowed by the Reds rolling to a 20-5 victory. The outfielder is still playing well lately, as he's blasted three home runs over his past nine games to get to five long balls for the season. It looks like the power is finally coming around for Happ, who blasted 25 home runs last season, so his fantasy value could trend upward in a hurry if he stays hot.