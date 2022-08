Happ went 2-for-3 with a walk and two solo home runs in Monday's loss to the Nationals.

Happ wore out Washington starter Josiah Gray, taking the righty deep in the first and fifth innings. It was Happ's first game this year with multiple home runs. The Chicago outfielder now has 12 long balls this season to go with a strong .815 OPS. Happ perhaps surprisingly stayed put leading up to the trade headline, and he seems primed to finish the year strong for the Cubs.