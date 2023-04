Happ went 4-for-4 with two doubles, one homer, three RBI, one run scored and one steal in Friday's 8-2 win over the Dodgers.

Happ had the Midas touch on Friday night, as he was a triple away from the cycle. The outfielder now has base knocks in eight of his 11 games played this year, hitting to the tune of a .349 batting average thus far. While this number isn't sustainable, fantasy managers will hope that the veteran can finish the year at least .300 for the first time.