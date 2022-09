Happ went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Reds.

Happ got the scoring started for Chicago in the first inning with his 16th home run of the season. With just 27 team games remaining, the outfielder seems unlikely to match the career-best 25 long balls he recorded last year. However, Happ has increased his average and OPS in 2022 compared to 2021, so he's arguably been a more complete offensive player.