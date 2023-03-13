Happ went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Brewers.
Happ hit his first Cactus League home run in 22 at-bats and he's now batting a robust .364 this spring with a 1.007 OPS. The outfielder delivered 17 long balls and a .782 OPS for the Cubs last season, and he's primed to serve as a key offensive piece for the team again in 2023. Happ may also bat leadoff on occasion this year, though he'll likely spend more time in a run-producing spot, with Nico Hoerner typically hitting first.