Happ is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Happ started the past 56 contests with the Cubs pushing for a spot in the playoffs, but he'll take a seat Sunday after being eliminated from contention. The 29-year-old inked a three-year extension with Chicago in April and had a strong start to that contract with a .791 OPS, 21 homers, 14 stolen bases, 84 RBI and 86 runs in 158 games.