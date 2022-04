Happ went 1-for-2 with two walks, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 6-3 extra-inning win over Atlanta.

The 27-year-old switch hitter has reached base in nine straight games as he continues to enjoy a fantastic start to the season. Happ is slashing .340/.446/.509 through 65 plate appearances with two homers, 11 runs and 11 RBI, and he's found a home in the heart of the Cubs' order against right-handed pitching.