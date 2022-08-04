site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-ian-happ-on-bench-for-nightcap | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Ian Happ: On bench for nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Happ isn't starting the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.
Happ started the first game of the doubleheader and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. He'll get a breather for the nightcap while Nelson Velazquez takes over in left field and bats sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 10 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Scott White
• 19 min read