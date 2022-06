Happ went 3-for-3 with a walk, a triple, a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Yankees.

Happ was a bright spot in Chicago's 18-4 loss. The outfielder now has seven home runs and 30 RBI this season, and he's been locked in lately with a .378 batting average across his last 10 games. The Cubs are struggling at 23-36, but Happ should remain a strong fantasy contributor as one of the team's best hitters, particularly if he keeps swinging the bat like this.