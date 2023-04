Happ went 3-for-4 with two walks, a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 12-5 win over the Reds.

Happ filled the stat sheet, which he's been doing regularly so far in the early going. Through five games, the outfielder is 7-for-16 with a home run, two RBI and six runs scored. Happ looks poised for a big season in the middle of Chicago's order, which has shown renewed life with the additions of Dansby Swanson, Eric Hosmer and Cody Bellinger.