Happ went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Pirates.

Despite getting a new outfield mate recently in rookie Owen Caissie, Happ has held onto an everyday role, and he delivered his first multi-hit performance since Aug. 8 in Sunday's victory. The veteran outfielder is having a down year by his standards with a .228 batting average and .714 OPS, but it appears his playing time is going to hold steady, and his track record suggests he should still be able to provide fantasy value down the stretch.