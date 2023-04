Happ went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Thursday's win over the Brewers.

Dansby Swanson starred for the Cubs with three hits in his team debut, but Happ was also effective from the No. 3 spot in the lineup. The outfielder batted a career-best .271 last season, which coincided with a career-low 23.2 percent strikeout rate. If Happ continues to show improved plate discipline, including taking walks, he should be in for another strong campaign in 2023.