Happ went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Pirates.

The Cubs rolled 9-0, and Happ and Willson Contreras combined for five hits, four runs and five RBI, while the Pirates mustered only three hits as a team. Along with Contreras and Seiya Suzuki, Happ has been one of the team's top offensive performers. The outfielder is tied for second on the club with 16 RBI and his 17 runs are good for third. He hasn't offered much power yet, though, with only two home runs across 32 games.