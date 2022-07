Happ is starting as the designated hitter and batting third in Sunday's game against the Mets.

Happ was ejected from the second game of Saturday's doubleheader for arguing balls and strikes. He went 0-for-7 across the twin bill, so he'll look to turn things around Sunday after a frustrating few games. The outfielder has still had a nice first half with an .811 OPS through 89 games along with nine home runs and 41 RBI.