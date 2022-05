Happ went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks.

After an off day Saturday, Happ returned with a solid performance Sunday. The outfielder has been playing well lately, as he's batting .281 over his past 10 games with a home run, three RBI and six runs scored. He's also struck out just five times in those contests. Limiting whiffs will be critical for Happ moving forward if he wants to finish the year strong.