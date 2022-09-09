site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-ian-happ-riding-pine-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Ian Happ: Riding pine Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Happ isn't starting Friday against the Giants.
Happ is getting a breather after he went 1-for-15 with a solo home run, a walk and four strikeouts over the last four games. Nelson Velazquez will take over in left field and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read