Happ went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in Saturday's loss to the Cardinals.

Happ continued his strong recent play, as he's now batting .333 over his last 10 games with two home runs, five doubles and nine runs scored. The outfielder has been a bright spot for the rebuilding Cubs, boosting his OPS to a solid .810 mark with the two-hit performance. He should continue to produce from the heart of Chicago's order.