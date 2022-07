Happ went 4-for-6 with two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 15-2 win over Philadelphia.

Happ knocked an RBI single during the Cubs' six-run fifth inning followed by another in the eighth. Over his previous nine games, the 27-year-old was hitting just .206 with one multi-hit performance. Friday's big outing improved his season slash line to .281/.369/.448 with 44 RBI and 42 runs scored through 91 games.