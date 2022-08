Happ went 1-for-4 with one homer, one RBI and one run scored in Sunday's loss against the Brewers.

Happ got the Cubs off to an early 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the bottom of the first against Brandon Woodruff, but it wasn't enough as the Cubs wen on to lose 5-2. This was Happ's fourth round tripper in his last nine games and his 13th on the season. He now owns a .279/.353/.452 slash line and leads the Cubs in hits to go along with seven stolen bases.