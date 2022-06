Happ went 1-for-5 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 13-inning loss to the Yankees.

The stolen base, which came in the first inning after Happ singled against New York starter Luis Severino, was the fifth of the season for the outfielder on six attempts. He's never been a huge speed guy, as his career high for steals in a season is nine, which he recorded last year. If Happ keeps up his current pace, he may at least be able to top that mark and get to double figures for the first time.