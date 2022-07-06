Happ went 1-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Brewers. He also stole a base.

Happ did a little bit of everything Tuesday, including notching his sixth stolen base of the season on eight attempts. He set a career high with nine steals last year and could top that number in 2022. As impressively, the outfielder is batting .283 after never hitting above .264 coming into the season. Happ has been a solid contributor for fantasy managers, as he also has eight home runs and 38 RBI across 79 games.