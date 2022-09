Happ went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base, a run scored and an RBI in an 8-3 win Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Happ doubled in the fifth and drove in a run with a single, stole second and scored in the seventh. It was the ninth stolen base of the year for the Mt. Lebanon native and his second this month. He continues to dominate his hometown club and has a .316/.405/.558 line in 310 career plate appearances against the Pirates.