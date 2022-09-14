Happ went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Mets.

Happ got the second inning off with a bang as he took a 3-2 fastball from Jacob deGrom 407 feet to right field for his 17th long ball of the season. The solo shot got the Cubs on the board on their way to handing deGrom his second loss of the season. Happ also recorded a base hit in the top of the fourth. The multi-hit effort was a positive sign for the switch hitter, as he had gone just 2-for-18 in his previous five games, and the big day against New York's ace is sure to boost his confidence down the stretch.